Media personality Lorna Irungu dies

Lorna irungu

Former Gina Dina Communications MD and media personality Lorna irungu. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (7)

By  Hillary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Former Nation FM presenter and ex-Gina Din Communications managing director, Lorna Irungu-Macharia, has passed away. 

