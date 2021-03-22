Media personality Lorna Irungu dies

Former Nation FM presenter and ex-Gina Din Communications managing director, Lorna Irungu-Macharia, has passed away.

She died at a city hospital where she had been admitted after contracting Covid-19.

The mother of one was married to Edwin Macharia, and together they have a daughter.

She will be interred tomorrow (Tuesday) at a private family function. However, her family has indicated that there will be a public virtual celebration of her life to be held at a later date.

Career in media

As a renown media personality, her name rekindles memories of popular 1990s TV game show Omo Pick-a-Box, the Vijana Tugutuke voting campaign and an upbeat, energetic and feisty young woman who was always ready to use her talents to champion a cause.

Ms Irungu also hosted Club Kiboko for five years between 1994 and 1999, while also producing magazineshow Maisha and a youth talk show dubbed Niaje.

She later hosted State of The Nation, a radio show at then-Nation FM.

Survivor

Ms Irungu was a lupus survivor, a long-term autoimmune disease, and was open about her struggles with it. She had also undergone three kidney transplants.

“I was diagnosed with lupus in my early twenties, which attacked my kidneys. I had my first kidney transplant in 1998. So far I have had three other transplants, the last one being in 2008,” she said while on an episode of Unscripted with Grace, which aired on NTV last year.

Lorna Irungu: Journey of a woman leader | #UnscriptedWithGrace

It all began with an infection that evolved into tuberculosis of the spine which saw her admitted to Nairobi Hospital.

“I no longer had the will to fight. I was scarred physically and mentally. Frankly, I’d had enough of life and all it had to offer,” Irungu stated in a past interview with Daily Nation.

But Irungu did decide to fight, with the help of a very giving family. Three times she has needed a kidney transplant, and three times her family members insisted on donating. First, her father donated, then her sister, and then her brother.

Reactions

On news of her death, tributes began to pour in on social media.

Iam really really saddened to hear the passing of Lorna Irungu. She is one who opened the Corporate doors for me.

Lorna Irungu gave me my 1st ever endorsement 'Motorolla Brand Ambassador'

Very Sad day today.

Rest with the Angels #RIP 😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/4qFnNoNe5k — JuaCali (@juacaliGenge) March 22, 2021

She gave me one of my first gigs in the 254. Always great energy when we met. May God bless the soul of Lorna Irungu. Sad times. 😞 — #WalkWithG (@GMONEYizME) March 22, 2021

It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of Lorna Irungu. Lorna was a good friend and a true professional in the media and communications field.

May her soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/dqviyUqkv1 — Hon. Najib Balala (@tunajibu) March 22, 2021

I apologize for breaking down on air but very few people in this wretched industry have been as kind to me as Lorna Irungu was... one of the nicest, kindest people I ever met... — Anto Neosoul 🇿🇦 (@antoneosoul) March 22, 2021

Sad to hear of Lorna Irungu's death due to covid! I was her fan in the days of club Kiboko with Jimmy G! — Olda (@oldagibz) March 22, 2021

Oh no what a tragedy!! I have fond memories of Lorna Irungu and @JimmiGathu hosting Club Kiboko back in my childhood....always had something to look forward to on Saturday mornings. Rest in Peace Lorna, you truly won so many battles over the years 🕊️🕊️🕊️ https://t.co/rLo4AqPKET — Cikü Mugambi 🇰🇪🇳🇬 (@CikuM) March 22, 2021

Sigh, this week 😢. It’s just Monday & two people I considered good friends have succumbed to this virus. Lorna Irungu & a woman for all intents & purpose I called grand ma. Three days was all it took 😔😔 — Kuira Brian (@kuirab) March 22, 2021

Lorna called constantly to check up on me last year and this one too.. Said she was doing it coz she knew things were thick and we need to check up each other... 😔



This is so sad. 😞😞 — thetimwork (@thetimwork) March 22, 2021

LORNA. Brilliant person. Well researched. She exchanged with decorum and countered differing views in a way that left you with fresh knowledge, I was lucky to be interviewed by her & to share a panel too. The angels will LOVE her company. To Family, God stretch His hand your way. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) March 22, 2021

Then I met Lorna Irungu in person when I was working at Storymoja and she was the loveliest, most encouraging person ever. She gave me one long talk about advocating for myself as a person living with Lupus and I've never forgotten. cc @mamayaimani — Lupus Awareness 🇰🇪 (@Sheblossoms) March 22, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of @KuisanMacharia From our first meeting at Phoenix in the early 90s she was always a trailblazer and a person to watch and learn from. Her battle with Lupus was bravely borne. We’ll miss you Lorna Irungu-Macharia. @edwin_macharia so sorry — Eric Wainaina (@EricWainaina) March 22, 2021

My heart is broken...



Sleep well Lorna... — fareed d khimani (@FareedKhimani) March 22, 2021

I tried but it’s not possible to adequately eulogies Lorna . She was a phenomenon, a happening — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) March 22, 2021

She was a light.



A generous, hilarious, bright and unwavering light.



The ways she cared for me, for us...the honour we were granted.



She was

is

beloved for a reason.



May we love as deeply.

May we be so loved.



Thank you, Lorna.

Thank you. — I (@tweetmoraa) March 22, 2021

It was such an honor interviewing you Lorna & watching your career progression was so inspiring♥️



What a Mark you left... Rest Lorna💔🕊#StaySafe🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sBF1CPRVzI — Grace S Msalame (@GraceMsalame) March 22, 2021