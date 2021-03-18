Former NTV anchor Winnie Mukami dies

Former NTV anchor Winnie Mukami has passed away after contracting Covid-19.

Ms Mukami, who recently served as a board member at Kenya Pipeline, died on Wednesday at a city hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Veteran journalist

She became a household name in 2003 when she began anchoring NTV News when the station was launched.

She had started her career journey at KBC as a TV and radio current affairs presenter and producer where she worked for two years.

In 2010, Ms Mukami left NTV after seven years to found her own public relations firm, Winners Frontiers International Limited, which she ran to date.

In 2018, she was appointed to the board of Kenya Pipeline Company for three years.

“Having worked in broadcast industry for over eight years, I bring valuable experience acquired from the industry to our various clients at Winners Frontiers,” part of her professional social media account reads.

Her demise comes two days after Royal Media Services journalist Robin Njogu also succumbed to coronavirus while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

Friends and former colleagues in the media have eulogised her as gentle and hard-working.

I am terribly saddened at the passing on of my friend Winnie Mukami, fmr NTV anchor & KPC Board Member. Over the past 2yrs, I came to know her as a true patriot who on the background, loved and served her country with dedication. Winnie yearned for a united Kenya. Rest well, WM. — Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba, PhDc, CPM. (@silasjakakimba) March 18, 2021

A good woman.

A kind soul.

Always stayed gracious.

✨✨✨#WinnieMukami pic.twitter.com/Mxvz69c9c2 — sheila mwanyigha (@MissMwanyigha) March 18, 2021

And now news that former NTV anchor Winnie Mukami has passed on. What a week. pic.twitter.com/FhAdkknJSw — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) March 18, 2021

Rest in peace Winnie Mukami.



It's sad for the Media fraternity, we had not even mourned Jeniffer and Robin then this. — Nzau Terry (@TerryNzau) March 18, 2021

Just got news that we have lost another media colleague - former NTV news anchor Winnie Mukami.

Condolences to her family and friends as she rests. pic.twitter.com/8gLjKRC81e — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) March 18, 2021

Winnie Mukami has lost the battle to COVID.

The enemy is so brutal and decided.

We shall overcome.

Rest well Scribe.#mediaiscrying pic.twitter.com/qvS7YwD0Yr — Kerich Joseah™🇰🇪 (@Kerichjoseah) March 18, 2021