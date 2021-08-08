meat
Study reveals meat sold in Kenya is contaminated with superbugs

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya could be staring at a silent pandemic after a new study revealed that a significant proportion of chicken, pork and other meat products stocked in outlets across the country is contaminated.

