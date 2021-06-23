McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail: prison official

  • McAfee has been in jail in Spain since he was arrested at Barcelona airport in October 2020.
  • Spain's National Court earlier on Wednesday said it had approved McAfee's extradition to the United States.

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Spain on Wednesday, a prison official said, shortly after a court approved his extradition to the United States where he was wanted for tax evasion.

