Matiang’i takes a swipe at leaders who have ‘abandoned their duties’

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has taken a swipe at senior government officials who have abandoned their responsibilities to engage in politics ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Speaking in Tharaka-Nithi County Thursday, the CS urged state officials to concentrate on delivering services to the people instead of spending all their time politicking, in an apparent reference to Deputy President William Ruto who has been crisscrossing the country campaigning for the top seat.

“Instead of serving Kenyans in the offices they occupy, some have been going round the country lying to Kenyans that President Kenyatta’s government has failed to deliver,” said Dr Matiang’i as he commissioned the newly created Chiakariga Sub-County in Tharaka Constituency.

The CS was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Mburi Muiru. He also announced the gazettement of Muthambi Sub-County in Maara Constituency.

While rolling out Universal Health Coverage in Mombasa on Monday, President Kenyatta alleged that some senior officials, referring to DP William Ruto, had abandoned their responsibilities to engage fulltime in politics.

“We’ve seen those who are just saying they did this and at the same time claiming that the government has done nothing. Work is not done on top of cars, it is done in offices and hospitals. The nurse does not peddle lies but goes to wards and theatres,” the President said.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (left) speaking with Interior CS Fred Matiang’i during the launch of newly established Chiakariga Sub-County in Tharaka Nithi on February 10, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media

‘Dishing out government money’

Mr Munya said instead of Dr Ruto helping the President as required by the law, he began traversing the country “dishing out government money” while at the same time accusing his boss of failure to deliver.

“He cannot complain of government’s failure, while he is going around the country with pockets full of government money dishing it out,” he said.

Mr Munya said he had decided not to go for an elective position in order to campaign for the Azimio la Umoja team. The CS expressed confidence that the coalition would form the next government with Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga as the president.

President Kenyatta had pledged to create Chiakariga Sub-County during the 2017 campaigns.

“This sub-county should have been actualised a long time ago but the President has to be reminded by the elected leaders. He was recently reminded by Agriculture CS Peter Munya,” said Dr Matiang’i.

Chiakariga has been split from Tharaka South Sub-County while Muthambi has been hived off Maara.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, his deputy Nyamu Kagwima, Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki, Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara and Maara’s Kareke Mbiuki were present.

Dr Matiang’i said the government is committed to bringing its services closer to the people and that his ministry would continue to establish new administrative units across the country.

“Chiakariga Sub-County is now a substantive administrative unit with a DCC and other officers and from now residents will start getting services here,” he said.

Mr Njuki, Mr Kindiki, Mr Murugara and Mr Mbiuki thanked President for the new sub-counties and said the region will continue supporting him but they won’t be coerced to vote for any individual.

“Our people will not be forced to vote the President they don’t want because they know the person who has been their close friend,” said Mr Murugara.

Mr Kagwima, former Chuka University VC Erastus Njoka, former National Museums of Kenya Director-General Mzalendo Kibunjia and ex-Machakos County Assembly clerk Gitari Mbiuki pledged to continue supporting the government and faulted local leaders for “betraying voters”.

“We have been in government for a long time and we know some people are very dangerous for this country,” said Mr Kagwima.