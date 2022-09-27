Uhuru hardliners Matiang'i, Munya, Mucheru attend Ruto Cabinet meeting

President William Ruto has today Tuesday, September 27, 2022, chaired his first cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting was attended by all the outgoing Cabinet Secretaries.

President William Ruto makes a point during the meeting. Photo credit: PSCU

The meeting comes a day after the president presided over the distribution of relief food to the mostly hit counties by drought, which was attended by a few CSs.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.

The Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i, who was the Super CS during the era of President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the meeting.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya at the meeting. Photo credit: PSCU

Dr Matiang’i, alongside the ICT CS Joe Mucheru, Keriako Tobiko (Environment), Peter Munya (Agriculture), and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa were among the CS in the former administration who were leading the campaigns for the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru (left) and his Defence counterpart Eugene Wamalwa. Photo credit: PSCU

Mr Munya was missing from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s event where he launched the distribution of cheap fertilisers to the country.

Transport and Infrastructure CS James Macharia. Photo credit: PSCU

They were seen in several Azimio campaign rallies drumming up support for Mr Odinga in the run-up to the last general election.

Accused him of taking sides

Also, the Interior CS frequently clashed with the allies of President Ruto during the campaigns as they accused him of taking sides.

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and Environment CS Keriako Tobiko walk a head of their colleagues Eugene Wamalwa and James Macharia. Photo credit: PSCU

The meeting also comes amid security tension in some parts of Turkana, and Pokot Counties as the bandits attack the locals.

The National Police Service confirmed that eight police officers, a local chief and two civilians were killed in a recent banditry attack in Turkana East.

The officers were in pursuit of Pokot bandits who had raided a village in Turkana East and made away with livestock.

NPS said they had dispatched a contingent of officers to restore normalcy in the already tense region.

The president condemned the attack and said that the government will not allow bandits to wage war in the name of cattle rustling, which he said will be eradicated.

Education CS George Magoha at the meeting. Photo credit: PSCU

This is also seen as a concerted effort from all the ministries to deal with drought and security situations.