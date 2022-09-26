'I hope this is the last time', says Ruto as he flags off relief food to drought-hit Kenyans

President William Ruto on Monday flagged off 20,000 bags of rice, 20,000 bags of beans and assorted food items to mitigate effects of drought in northern Kenya counties.

Dr Ruto, noted that about 3.5 million Kenyans are severely affected by drought which has hit 23 counties.

“The next consignment will be on Friday and on a weekly basis we will assess the situation and see what this intervention will mean to the people and the way forward,” he said.