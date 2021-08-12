Matatus agree to go cashless over Covid-19 protocols

Matatu passenger

A bus crew member checks the temperature of a passenger before boarding on August 10, 2021. PSVs have agreed to go cashless as part of Covid-19 control efforts.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Operators have agreed that only available seats will be filled with no other seats created, and everyone on board will be masked throughout the journey.
  • The matatu and bus operators also agreed to introduce internal hotline communication numbers.

Public transport operators have agreed to use cashless payment systems to avoid losing their licences for failing to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

