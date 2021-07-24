Masterplan to restore degraded Cherangany-Elgeyo Hills launched

Nema

From left: Nema chairman John Konchellah (in blue) Jacket, Kenya Forest Service Senior Deputy Conservator of Forests Patrick Kariuki, Livestock PS Harry Kimtai, Nema Director-General Dr. Mamo B. Mamo, WWF-Kenya CEO Mohamed Awer, Environment CS Chris Kiptoo, North Rift Conservancy Ag. Head of Conservation Anthony Musyoka (right) during the launch of the Integrated Master Plan for the Rehabilitation and Restoration of Cherangany-Elgeyo Hills Ecosytem on July 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Barnabas Bii

By  Barnabas Bii


The Environment and Forestry ministry on Friday launched a masterplan for the restoration and rehabilitation of the Cherangany-Elgeyo Hills ecosystem to stem years of degradation and protect two key water towers. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.