Mashujaa Day: Government bans county celebrations over Covid-19

Mashujaa Day Kisii

President Uhuru Kenyatta greets members of the public during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County on October 20, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The government has banned Mashujaa Day celebrations in all counties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.