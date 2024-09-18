Hello

Masengeli: I was condemned unheard

police boss gilbert masengeli
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has appealed against six-month prison sentence imposed on him by the High Court, saying he was condemned unheard.

Mr Masengeli further argues that the court attendance did not require him to appear personally, and had sent Deputy Inspector-General Eliud Langat to represent him.

“That the superior court’s decision condemned me unheard, grossly violating my non-derogable right to fair trial as provided under Article 25 of the Constitution,” he added.

He further says Justice Lawrence Mugambi’s decision may have been influenced by other considerations.

Mr Masengeli pleaded with the court to urgently hear his appeal, saying the High Court judge gave him a grace period of seven days, which expires on September 20 and sending him to jail would render his appeal useless.

More follows.

