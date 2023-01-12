Mary Wangui murder: Kabarak University student arrested in Eldoret

The prime suspect in last month’s brutal murder of a 21-year-old woman whose body was dumped in Ngata area of Nakuru County has been arrested.

Angeline Mary Wangui’s body was found on December 12, a day after leaving for a friend’s party in Kabarak.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo said the suspect, a Kabarak University student, was smoked out of his hideout in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday night.

He said the 26-year-old student has been on police radar for the past month.

Mr. Mwanzo said their investigations revealed that the suspect sent money to Ms. Wangui. She was supposed to use the money as a bus fare to the venue of the party.

He said the police established that the suspect was the last person to be with the deceased in the area where her body was found. He, however, said the nature of the crime could not have been committed by one person.

Also read: Family of man whose skeleton was found on maize farm seeks answers

He said investigators took samples from the victim’s body to ascertain who else was involved in her killing.

“We hope he (suspect) will cooperate with the police so that the family gets justice. We are yet to establish the relationship between the two and the motive of the murder,” he said

The suspect will be arraigned on Friday.

Wangui’s father Mr. James Maina said he hoped his family would find justice for their last-born daughter's brutal murder.

He said the death of his daughter who was due to join college, had left the family devastated.

He said he last spoke to his daughter on December 11, 2022, at 8 pm.

He said Wangui had told her sister that she had been invited to a friend’s party in Kabarak.

Wangui’s killers left her bag, phone, and national identification card at the murder scene.

A postmortem conducted on her remains indicated she died of suffocation and had been sexually assaulted.