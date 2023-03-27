Martha Karua’s security officers arrested ahead of Monday protests released

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua's three security officers arrested on Sunday evening in connection with anti-government demonstrations in Nairobi have been released on a police bond, her lawyer John Khaminwa has said.

Dr Khaminwa stated the three were released on Sh5,000 bond each after spending the night at Central Police Station, Nairobi.

According to Dr Khaminwa, Mr Daniel Tabu, Mr Joseph Mwongela and Mr Ronald Otieno were arrested on Sunday evening at Globe Cinema roundabout, only to be freed on Monday afternoon while awaiting notification of the date to appear in court to face charges of intended unlawful assembly.

They were arrested at 7pm near Kirinyaga Road in Nairobi, and taken to Central Police Station for interrogation, and recording of statement ahead of their arraignment on Monday.

However, the three were not presented to the court. They were, instead, granted police bail.

“Ms Karua was with them at a church service during the day and they were dropped at Globe roundabout in the evening. It was immediately after that she was informed that her bodyguards had been arrested,” Dr Khaminwa said.

“I camped at the police station from 8pm to 11pm seeking to have them released on personal bond but the efforts were futile," he “said.

Upon their release, Dr Khaminwa said he would file a lawsuit challenging the arrest and the intended prosecution of the three men at the High Court.

According to Dr Khaminwa, the arrests were illegal and the sole purpose was to intimidate Azimio leaders and keep them from taking part in the Monday anti-government demonstrations.

“The officers had just been dropped and there was no unlawful assembly at all. In fact, Ms Karua will testify in court to prove they did not participate in any unlawful assembly as alleged by police," said Dr Khaminwa.

The arrest of Ms Karua's bodyguards came hours after Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome issued a statement confirming the withdrawal of security agents of some opposition leaders.

Mr Koome explained that the National Police Service withdrew the security officers because the leaders are involved in the anti-government protests.

Some of the lawmakers whose bodyguards were withdrawn areNational Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino.



