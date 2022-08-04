Manu Chandaria awarded 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy

Manu Chandaria, the founder of the Manu Chandaria Foundation has been awarded the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy for his work in advancing opportunities and addressing critical needs in Africa through investments in healthcare, infrastructure, education, poverty relief and environmental conservation.

In an announcement, the International Family of Carnegie Institutions said Manu Chandaria, amongst four other honorees, have been recognised for helping make the world smarter, cleaner, healthier and more equitable.

The honorees were announced at a Chronicle of Philanthropy webinar that was conducted to highlight the contributions of women philanthropists to the future of philanthropy, society, and the planet.

“The 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy honorees have a wide range of important priorities, yet they share a common goal through their determination to have an impact and create positive change,” said Governor Thomas H. Kean, Chairperson of Carnegie Corporation of New York’s board of trustees.

Other honorees include Lyda Hill of Lyda Hill Philanthropies, who has been recognized for contributing to research and treatment of cancer, supporting STEM fields, and empowering community nonprofit organisations to maximize impact.

Dolly Parton recognised

Dolly Parton has also been recognised for her contribution to education, through the distribution of free books worldwide, increasing access to college, and advancing medical research by supporting research into paediatric infectious diseases and the development of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Lynn Schusterman and Stacy Schusterman of Charles and Schusterman Family Philanthropy have also been recognised for advancing racial, gender and eco-equity through investing in education, voting rights and criminal justice, and supporting Jewish communities in Israel.

"Today we acknowledge the significant contributions of five philanthropists who are energizing the field of philanthropy through their forward-looking goals for the world… This is also an opportunity to celebrate the giving by women who continue to strengthen the sector through their fresh perspectives and long-term commitments. Lyda Hill, Dolly Parton, Lynn Schusterman, and Stacy Schusterman are leading the way in motivating the next generation of women philanthropists,” he added.

The recipients of the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy will be honoured on October 13, 2022, during a private ceremony in New York City.

Every two years, the family of Carnegie Institutions nominates medalists, who are then selected and approved by a selection committee.

The Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy has been awarded for more than two decades, since its establishment in 2001, by the family of Carnegie institutions — more than 20 organizations in the United States and Europe founded by the philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.