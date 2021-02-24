Man won Sh225m Kemsa deal while in Middle East

Joel Ndegwa

Joel Ndegwa Director, Accenture (K) Ltd when he appeared before PIC on February 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A parliamentary committee was yesterday informed that a Kenyan working in the Middle East won a Sh225 million tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

