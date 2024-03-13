Man seized then released by DCI now linked to terrorism

The circumstances leading to the arrest of Faysal Yusuf Dini a month ago did not raise any eyebrows until a recent statement issued by the United States directly linking him to terrorism.

The US Department of Treasury listed Mr Faysal amongst 16 entities and individuals across the Horn of Africa, the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) and Cyprus sanctioned for their links with the al-Shabaab terror group.

In February, Mr Faysal was arrested and later released under unclear circumstances. However, a senior detective attached to Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who is privy to the investigations said a city-based lawyer intervened.

“A well-known lawyer intervened and followed up the matter. That is how he got released,” said the officer who spoke on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to address the media.

On Monday, the US listed Mr Faysal as one of those who have been involved in the raising and laundering of millions of dollars through several businesses for al- Shabaab.

Authorities also suspect him of being a pivotal financier for Islamic State (IS) operations in the Horn of Africa.

For the past decade, a telco Mr Faysal works for has come under sharp scrutiny over allegations of financing terrorism, money laundering, and fraud, among others.

The suspicions relating to money laundering puts Kenya on the spot once more as it comes barely a month after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) added it, alongside Namibia, to the FATF list of high-risk countries.

Mr Faysal is said to be al-Shabaab’s facilitator who uses Haleel Group to transfer money on behalf of the terrorists.

“He also works closely with Kenya-based Mohamed Jumale Ali Awale to plan investment projects and money laundering activities. This includes managing al-Shabaab funds laundered through investment companies,” the statement read in part.

Crown Bus, a logistical company owned by Mr Mohamed Jumale Ali Awale, is said to have supported al-Shabaab’s logistical operations.

Crown Bus Limited did not respond to inquiries by Nation yesterday over their links to terror activities. Haleel Commodities LLC, which is based in Dubai and has links to Kenya, was as well listed as a key financial facilitator for al- Shabaab.

According to the US Department of Treasury, Haleel Group uses its branches and subsidiaries in Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, and Cyprus to generate and launder funds.

“Haleel’s Group’s subsidiaries in Cyprus include Haleel Finance Ltd, Haleel Holdings, and Haleel Ltd; the group also has branches in Kenya (Haleel Commodities Limited) and Uganda (Haleel Commodities Ltd) and operates as Haleel Electronics in Somalia,” the statement by the US read.

Another person who has been linked to terrorism is Hassan Abdirahman Mahamed, a Finland-based Somali citizen who uses money transfer and Hawala business to support al-Shabaab’s money laundering operations through Haleel Group.

Hawala is a traditional system of transferring money. It is used in Arab countries and South Asia, whereby money is paid to an agent who then instructs an associate in the destination country to pay the final recipient.

The mention of Haleel Groups also puts on the spot its director Farhan Hussein Hayder.

“A notable part of this network is active in Uganda. Specifically, Abdulkadir Omar Abdullahi (Abdullahi), is associated with Haleel Group’s Uganda branch as its director, along with Omar Sheikh Ali Hilowle (Hilowle) and Hayder. In his role, Abdullahi has managed and transferred funds for al-Shabaab,” the US statement said.

With such sanctions put in place, this means that all properties and interests in properties of the individuals involved must be blocked and reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

“OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of designated or blocked persons,” the statement read.