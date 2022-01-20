X-ray

A X-ray of the chest, including the oesophagus. A court has awarded a Malindi resident Sh2 million following a false diagnosis of oesophageal cancer by an imaging centre. 

| Shutterstock

News

Prime

Man gets Sh2m for cancer scare after false diagnosis 

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Jamu Imaging Centre denied any acts of negligence or omission associated with the results of the X-rays.
  • Mr Macri argued that the false clinical information caused him acute despair, mental distress, anguish, pain and suffering.

On September 9, 2015, Roberto Macri went for general medical consultation at Jamu Imaging Centre, at Oasis Mall in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.