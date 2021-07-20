Robert Mureithi
Man dies in detention after failing to raise Sh200 fine

By  Mercy Simiyu

  • Robert Mureithi was fined Sh200 or seven days in jail in default.
  • Unable to pay the fine at the Makadara Law Courts, he was taken back to the cells.

Robert Mureithi, 30, was unable to raise a Sh200 court fine and police say he died two days later at the Pangani Police Station where he had been detained.

