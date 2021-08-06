Mama Ngina University to awaken Uhuru's rural home

Before Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha visited the site on July 16, 2021, and announced that the institution would admit its first 90 students in September, little was known about Mama Ngina University College in Gatundu South Constituency.

When the Nation published the story, it elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, with most critical of it being named after the former First Lady who is also the mother of President Uhuru Kenyatta. It was among the top trending topics on Twitter for two consecutive days.

According to the proposal document for the establishment of the college, it was so named for historical purposes. It, however, does not explain how it was named, and efforts to get an answer from Kenyatta University were not successful.

“Referred to as ‘Mother of the Nation’, Mama Ngina is the embodiment of resilience and commitment of Kenyan women and mothers. This national historical connectivity is significantly compounded by the fact that the county in which the proposed college will be located is where the founding father of this nation got in contact with formal education,” reads the proposal document.

The constituent college of Kenyatta University, whose construction has so far cost Sh400 million, is tucked about 100 metres off Kenyatta Road in Mutomo village, and about 14.5 km from Thika Road.

A simple signage directs visitors in the general direction of the campus. The dirt road we followed is desolate, but is expected to roar to life once learning starts at the institution.

At the far end of the 10.3-acre parcel is Mutomo Primary School, whose land was hived off to create room for the university college. Prof Magoha had gone to Mutomo Primary School to inaugurate a new office block, library, ICT centre, dining hall and eight classrooms constructed with help from Kenyatta University.

The selection and significance of the location to the First Family is not lost on observers. The family has been closely involved in the development of the college although KU officials declined to reveal the extent of the involvement.

A view of Mama Ngina University College in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, on July 21, 2021. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Mutomo Primary School happens to be the polling station where President Kenyatta casts his vote. It is about three kilometres from the President’s rural home in Ichaweri. The completion and operationalisation of the campus also curiously coincide with the President’s last term in office.

When the Nation visited the site, workers were putting finishing touches to the new buildings. A modern administration block that also has a library and some lecture theatres and an adjacent detached lecture theatre complex are complete and ready for occupation. An underground water storage and a perimeter fence are the only major works yet to be completed in Phase I of the construction.

The idea to set up a university at Mutomo was mooted a few years ago although some missteps stalled its establishment. At first, it was meant to be a campus of Moi University. The university was to provide mentorship to the college until it was ready to stand on its own.

Moi University had actually put up some structures but transferred the idea to Kenyatta University because of its proximity to the proposed location of the college.

The Nation was unable to get answers on the rationale for the establishment of the university college and the gap it is meant to fill. Kiambu County has a number of universities such as KU, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Mt Kenya University, St Paul’s University, Presbyterian University of East Africa, Zetech University and Gretsa University.

According to Dr Japhet Mukobwa the head of Senate Affairs at KU, the responsibility of mentorship was transferred on November 24, 2016, and the official handover ceremony took place on January 13, 2017.

In April, the university senate approved the establishment of the university college at Mutomo and set up a committee to operationalise it. It was not affected by the freeze on new campuses because the order came after it had already been approved by the university senate.

In the same year, KU requested the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to place students in the campus even though it did not exist on the ground. Seventy-nine students were placed, but they have been learning at KU and will graduate this year. The college has been allocated students by KUCCPS ever since.

Since the Commission for University Education (CUE) requires that universities own the land on which they are established, the title deed held by the primary school was changed to reflect ownership by KU and construction began in 2019.

An inside view of the soon-to-be-opened Mama Ngina University College in Gatundu South, Kiambu County. Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Dr Mukobwa told the Nation that the primary school will continue to co-exist alongside the university. The land measures 10.3 acres, with the university occupying about seven. Students will, however, have to find accommodation elsewhere as there are no hostels at the campus.

“In a few years to come, we shall be forced to construct accommodation as the number of students’ increase. Also, investors should seize the opportunity and construct hostels,” said Kenyatta University vice chancellor Paul Wainaina.

Main campuses are required to be on at least 20 hectares. For the university to be granted a charter, it will need to acquire more land to comply with CUE regulations. The land should be on freehold or leasehold term of not less than 45 years at the time of award of Letter of Interim Authority/Constituent College.

“Every university, offering face-to-face/residential programmes, shall own land capable of supporting a student population of at least 600. A university campus shall have facilities and services comparable to those at the main university,” the guidelines state.

Dr Mukobwa revealed that the ministries of Education and Lands are in plans to acquire more land for the university from the neighbourhood. The objective is to have at least 50 acres by the time the university is fully fledged.

He added that the architectural designs for the second phase of construction are ready but it will be undertaken after acquisition of more land and accreditation as a fully-fledged university by the CUE.

The university will offer 13 new programmes that Dr Mukobwa said are unique; seven diploma and six degree. He was guarded about their nature, only describing them as “cutting-edge” and that they respond to industrial needs and career progression of students.

“We’ll help them develop their capacity and academic programmes,” he said.

The university college will get a head and leadership structure once it starts operations on site.