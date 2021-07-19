Mama Ngina University to officially open in September, says Magoha

Gatundu South Sub-county, the backyard of President Uhuru Kenyatta, is set to get its own public varsity after Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha announced that Mama Ngina University will officially commence operations this September.

The varsity, a constituent college of Kenyatta University (KU), will start by admitting 90 students in the forthcoming academic year.

Constructed adjacent to Mutomo Primary school since 2016, the campus has been admitting students though they have been studying at KU campuses.

Speaking at Mutomo Primary school over the weekend, Prof Magoha said they are impressed by the progress made to complete construction of the university and that a decision to open the college in September had already been made.

He said they will fast-track preparedness to make sure the school is ready for new students.

“We have decided that come the new academic year in September, the university should have students. From what we have established, it is ready for new admissions. We hope it will get the required support from KU until it is able to stand on its own,” he added.

On his part, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina said the college will be under a principal and a board of management though its academic programmes and examinations will be administered by KU.

He said the Commission of University Education has since inspected the school to make sure it meets the requisite standards to admit students directly.

Prof Wainaina noted that the college is ready to be accredited, gazetted and regularised before it opens, while assuring of KU's full support till the new campus becomes a fully-fledged university in about three years’ time.

The new institution of higher learning will offer three programmes in Information Communication and Technology (ICT), Environmental Studies and Hospitality, mostly done at KU.

According to the state, When fully constituted, the university is projected to spur development and boost education standards in the area.

In the meantime, Prof Wainaina said students will have to look for housing outside the university as it does not have accommodation facilities yet.

“In a few years to come, we shall be forced to construct accommodation facilities as the number of students’ increase. Also, investors should seize the opportunity and construct hostels,” he added.