Julius Bitok

Maisha Namba: What new ID system means for you

Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services, Julius Bitok addressing journalists at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on October 26, 2023.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • High Court gives nod to Maisha Namba new generation smart ID. 
  • The number, according to the government, will be the primary and lifelong registration and identification reference for holders. 

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Inside fight for the soul of Aberdare

    River Gitiri in Aberdares

  2. PREMIUM Maisha Namba: What new ID system means for you

    Julius Bitok

  3. PREMIUM Uhuru, Ruto audit shock

    Uhuru and Ruto

  4. PREMIUM Men wellness: Why more men are getting vasectomies

    Vasectomy

  5. PREMIUM The tough life of South Sudanese refugees in Nakuru

    Sudanese Refugees