Broken system: Inside Kenya’s ID crisis

Uncollected Kenyan ID cards. 

By  Washington Gikunju

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Applications for new identity cards have piled up to more than 600,000 in the past two-and-a-half months, with the number going up by 10,000 every day.
  • The ID crisis has stopped the Police, National Intelligence Service, Kenya Defence Forces and all other state institutions that employ new staff on a continuous basis from recruiting.

  •  About 200,000 Kenyans apply for IDs per month, meaning the number of pending applications could hit 1 million by end of next month, if the legal impasse is not resolved.

