Magoha: We’ll build 20,000 classrooms to ease transition

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha speaks during an event at Kikambala in Kilifi County on September 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Many schools have had to improvise classrooms by using tents and other temporary structures to accommodate students.
  • Prof Magoha says the government will continue supplying desks and chairs to secondary schools.

Plans are under way for the construction of more than 20,000 classrooms to ensure smooth transition from primary to junior secondary school under the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

