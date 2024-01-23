Mackenzie denies 238 manslaughter charges

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie and 94 others have denied 238 manslaughter charges concerning the Shakahola massacre.

The 95 suspects were charged at the Mombasa court with manslaughter over the death of 238 people believed to be members of the Good News International church led by Mackenzie.

One by one

The suspects appeared before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku on Tuesday, where the state read out all 238 counts, one by one, representing the victims who perished in the Shakahola forest.

The lengthy charges were read for about four hours from 2:50pm.

The charge sheet indicates that the suspects, in pursuance of a suicide pact for the object of their deaths and others not before the court, jointly killed Judith Farasi, Bryson Amanya, Lorna Zayuni, Henry Nguiya, Lucy Mkiagawa, Emily Wanje and 232 others.

DNA analysis

The bodies of the deceased were identified through DNA analysis.

According to the state, the suspects committed the offences between January 2021 and September 2023 at Shakahola forest in Malindi, Kilifi County.

A team of prosecutors led by Mombasa Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Peter Kiprop, Assistant DPP Jami Yamina and Principal Prosecution Counsels Alex Gituma, Betty Rubia and Victor Owiti have opposed any attempt to released Mackenzie and his associates on bond.

Terror related offences

These charges are in addition to the murder charges facing the suspects at Malindi court and charges on terror-related offences at the Shanzu court.

On Thursday, a total of 39 suspects are scheduled to be charged before Tononoka Children’s court in Mombasa with offences related to the rights of the children.

The suspects led by Mackenzie will be charged with the offence of subjecting a child to torture contrary to torture contrary to section 25 (3) of the Children Act, 2022.

They will also be charged with several other counts of assault, causing bodily harm and several counts of cruelty to a child contrary to section 152 (1) (a) of the Children Act, 2022.

The suspects will also be charged with the offence of infringing a child’s right to education contrary to section 30 (1) (2)) of the Basic Education Act, 2013.