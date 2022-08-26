Lukoye Atwoli appointed Honorary Professor at the University of Cape Town

Professor Lukoye Atwoli has been appointed as an Honorary Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, by the Council of the University of Cape Town.

His appointment is for five years, beginning June 1, 2022.

While accepting the appointment, Prof Atwoli said, “It's an honour to be appointed to serve as an honorary Professor at the University of Cape Town.

“I will extend my expertise and experience to offer guidance to members of the faculty and students on aspects of psychiatry in the African continent and explore collaborative opportunities to advance common interests that will improve health and benefit Kenya, South Africa and humanity at large.”

The University of Cape Town confers honorary titles to community members who contribute to or are associated with the teaching and research at the University.

Honorary professors teach and carry out research at the University and, in return, are accorded privileges by the University Council.

Prof Atwoli also holds visiting and honorary positions at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

In December 2020, the US National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine appointed Professor Lukoye chair at the Global Health Board.

The Board on Global Health at The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine provides expert guidance on US policies and programs in global health, health problems in developing countries, and health issues of mutual concern to the United States and other industrialised and industrialising societies.

In addition, Prof Atwoli leads and participates in mental health research locally and globally. He is a member of the WHO World Mental Health Surveys Consortium, the leading global collaborative project in psychiatric epidemiology.

“As an institution, we greatly appreciate the existing relationship between Prof Atwoli and members of the Faculty of Health Sciences and we look forward to strengthening those ties in addition to his contribution to the realisation of our goal of being a world class African University and of our mission," said Ms Babalwa Ngonyama, Chairperson, Council of the University of Cape Town.

Prof Atwoli has received numerous accolades since he started his medical practice more than 20 years ago.

Last month, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya, conferred state recognition to Prof Atwoli with the title of the 'Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear' – one of the highest national honours in Kenya for his exemplary contribution to mental health both locally and globally.

The Dean of the Medical College at Aga Khan University also serves as the Chairperson of the board of Kenya's largest public psychiatric hospital, the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

He is also the Secretary-General of the African Association of Psychiatrists (AAP) and President-elect of the African College of Neuropsychopharmacology (AfCNP).