Lt Gen Peter Njiru sworn in as new Kenya Army commander

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former aide-de-camp (ADC) Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru, has been sworn in as the new Kenya Army commander, following his promotion on July 20, 2022.

Lt Gen Njiru becomes the 23rd commander of the army since independence. He takes over from Lt Gen Walter Koipaton who retired after serving for four years.

The swearing-in ceremony, attended by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) top brass led by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Robert Kibochi, was conducted by the Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua at State House, Nakuru.

Also present were Kenya Air Force Commander Major General John Omenda and Kenya Navy commander Major General Jimson Mutai as well as Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Defence) and Ukur Yatani (National Treasury).

The event also doubled up as the investiture ceremony for the recently promoted Brigadier Zipporah Kalondu Kioko and Brigadier Alice Muringo Mate.

Also read:Uhuru launches 86MW geothermal plant

President Kenyatta commended the newly promoted KDF senior officers and wished them success in their new positions.

Following her promotion, Brigadier Kioko, the former Kenya Defence Forces Spokesperson was appointed Chief of Strategic Communication at the Defence Headquarters, Nairobi.

In 2020, Brigadier Zipporah made history when she became the first woman officer to hold the KDF Spokesperson title; a position she held until July last year when she joined the Royal College of Defence for Studies in the United Kingdom.

Elevation of women

She was replaced by Colonel Esther Wanjiku.

Brigadier Carolyne Mutesia, the General Manager of the Joint National Mapping Project, was on this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations honoured with the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear for successfully supervising over 10 development projects across various ministries and departments.

The elevation of women officers to senior military ranks is part of gender mainstreaming efforts by KDF in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on women peace and security.

The current senior-most female military officer is Major General Fatuma Ahmed ; who in a span of three years made history twice following her promotion to the rank of a Brigadier in 2015 and last year when she was promoted to the rank of a Major General.

In 2015, President Kenyatta recognised her promotion as an honour to the country.

“I am counting on you to be a positive role model to women across the country. Let other women see that there are no limits,” President Kenyatta said as he congratulated her on her promotion at the time.