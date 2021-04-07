LSK wants ban on importing private Covid jabs declared unlawful

LSK President Nelson Havi

LSK President Nelson Havi who wants a court to declare that the government's decision to stop the importation of Covid-19 vaccines by the private sector declared unconstitutional and its enforcement stopped.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has sued government for banning the importation, distribution and administration of Covid-19 vaccines by the private sector.

