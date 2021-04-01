Russian Sputnik V vaccine is in Kenya legally, says board

Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

Vials of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine are pictured during vaccination in Gaza City on March 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Mohammed Abed | AFP

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group


The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has confirmed to the Nation that the Sputnik V vaccine is legally in the country and that only one hospital has so far been accredited to administer the vaccine.
“Only one from all that had applied to administer the vaccine passed the test, Bliss Westlands, has been given clearance to administer the vaccine to any Kenyan. We are going to accredit more but only those who pass the test,” says the board.
It states that for Sputnik V 1 which is given as a first dose, the hospitals must prove that they can store the vaccine at -18 degrees celsius while for the second dose Sputnik V 2, can be stored between 2 to 8 degrees celsius.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Somalia absolves money transfer firms linked to laundering

  2. Covid-19: State bans importation of vaccines

  3. US partially lifts visa sanctions on Sierra Leone

  4. Botched coup in Niger points to deep fissures

  5. Treat us as frontline workers, boda-boda riders appeal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.