LSK in drive to weed out quacks

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced a campaign to weed out fake lawyers and quacks across the country.

The campaign, which was officially launched in Nairobi, will be effected across the country through LSK branches.

LSK President Eric Theuri urged Kenyans to be vigilant as they approach legal practitioner for representation in court or any other legal assistance. He added that they were working closely with law enforcement agencies.

“Before you engage a lawyer, please go to the LSK website and check his or her status on the online portal to confirm that he or she is licensed to practice in that particular year,” Mr Theuri said.