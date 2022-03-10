LSK polls underway amid legal rows over nominations

Law Society of Kenya elections

Lawyers vote at the Milimani Law Courts on March 10, 2022 in the ongoing countrywide LSK elections.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui  &  Richard Munguti

The election of new officials for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has kicked off countrywide, amid questions on nominations and the blocking of some aspirants.

