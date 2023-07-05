Long distance drivers issue strike notice over NTSA test rule

Long distance drivers have given the government seven days to reverse an order requiring truck drivers to take a new driving test, failing which they will go on strike on July 12.

Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LoDDCA) chief executive officer Anthony Mutua, in a press statement, said that his members were opposed to the National Transport and Road Safety Authority's (NTSA) order forcing drivers to take a second test.

The NTSA is requiring all drivers of classes B3, D1, D2, D3, C, C1, C2, CE and CD to go back to school after their driving licences expire after three years.

The association claims that the order is punitive as it places a heavy burden on drivers who are already on low pay.

Decision-making processes

According to Mr Mutua, the drivers should be included in decision-making processes.

They also allege the violation of labour laws through the employment of transporters from other countries as well as low wages.

The association also wants Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot to apologise to Kenyan drivers.

"This is because of his comments…he accused drivers who (he claimed were) siphoning and selling fuel as well as driving vehicles recklessly," he remarked.

Mr Mutua said leaders should be careful in their utterances to avoid division and mistrust among the people.

The strike threat comes barely five days after a road accident in the Londiani area on the Kericho-Nakuru highway that killed 52 people and injured scores of others.