Londiani crash: Gideon Moi urges govt to act on rising cases of road accidents

Kanu national chairman Gideon Moi says the Londiani accident, which has claimed 52 lives, should be a wake-up call to devise ways to ending carnage on the roads.

Mr Moi in a statement said the government must move with speed and restore the confidence of Kenyans following the horror accident which occurred on Friday evening.

“We must acknowledge this accident as a stark reminder of the urgent necessity for measures to enhance road safety nationwide,” said Mr Moi.

He continued: “The time for mere lip service on road safety has long passed. In this particular case, the roadside traders in Londiani, some of whom erected their stalls precariously along the highway, understandably due to lack of accessible markets, are among the victims simply because of their burning desire to fend for themselves and their families.”

At the same time, the Kanu boss said the devastating incident further highlights the alarming surge in fatal road accidents witnessed in recent months.

“It cannot be that we have to wait for tragedy to strike before we implement certain safety measures, whether on our roads or any other place,” noted Mr Moi

However, he thanked the government for taking action saying, “albeit late, we welcome the government’s move to immediately relocate roadside vendors, hawkers, and open-air markets from all the highways across the country. “

He said Kenyans cannot afford to continue losing precious lives due to reckless and dangerous driving practices.

He said the presence of unroadworthy vehicles, and a complacent attitude among the authorities responsible for enforcing traffic regulations must be addressed.

“As a nation, we must commit ourselves to create safer roads for all users by intensifying the enforcement of traffic laws, investing in robust road infrastructure, and enhancing road safety education initiatives,” added Mr Moi.

He called upon the relevant authorities to hold reckless drivers accountable, implement essential safety features such as speed bumps and guardrails on our roads, and initiate a comprehensive nationwide road safety awareness program aimed at educating motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians on the paramount importance of responsible road usage.

“Let us ensure that the lives tragically lost are not reduced to mere statistics, but instead, serve as a poignant wake-up call to prioritize safety above all else.”