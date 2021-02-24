Let’s embrace the culture of blood donation to save lives

Imagine if you could save three people’s lives by giving up just an hour of your time and one unit of your blood. If you are a blood donor, that’s exactly what you’re doing. Saving lives doesn’t require a dramatic act of courage or self-sacrifice; a simple blood donation can prove to be the difference between life and death for someone in need of blood.

The coronavirus crisis has created biting blood shortages. This is largely attributed to the long closure of the schools when students are the largest single group of blood donors.

Given that blood is unique and cannot be manufactured anywhere, and that it is also extremely perishable — lasting for a maximum of 35 days — it, therefore, means that regular donations by unpaid blood donors remains the only source of sufficient, quality and safe blood.

It is in light of this that I ask all able-bodied adults to participate in the noble act.

Blood transfusion helps patients suffering from life-threatening conditions to live longer and supports complex medical and surgical procedures. It has an essential, life-saving role in maternal and child healthcare and during the emergency responses to disasters, as well as in road traffic accidents and injuries.

Adequate supplies

There is need for committed, all-year-round blood donation to maintain adequate supplies and achieve national self-sufficiency of blood. Safe blood donations play a vital role in providing effective and prompt care for patients in need. This is how ordinary people can be there for someone else — by giving blood and “sharing life”. I urge all of us to focus attention on blood donation as an expression of community participation in the health system and in maintaining sufficient, safe and sustainable blood supplies.

Let us promote the values of blood donation in enhancing social cohesion and encouraging people to care for one another and build a caring community.

If you donate blood, you help save twice as many lives. It’s an opportunity to give someone a second chance at life.

Khamasi Lewis is a communication and media technology student at Maseno University.