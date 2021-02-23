Turkana uses Damu-Sasa app to fight blood shortage

Turkana County will use the Damu-Sasa app increase voluntary blood donations in efforts to address a shortage.

Health and Sanitation executive Jane Ajele said Tuesday that the county has partnered with Damu System Limited (DSL) in the initiative that will make it easy to mobilise donors and tracks their donations, while giving them digital access to their donation history.

"Lodwar Count Referral Hospital will easily source blood from donors who have registered on the platform while coordinating screening, preparation of blood products and inventory as well as transfusion management." Ms Ajele said.

She said the platform will play a significant role in eliminating doubts among blood donors concerning the whereabouts of their donations as has been reported before.

"The innovation is set to revolutionise mobilisation for blood donations and mapping of donors for targeted drives, owing to the fact that the mobile phone app creates a lasting relationship between the donors and transfusing facilities."

DSL’s co-founder Francis Kilemi said the product of the Presidential Digi Talent Programme under the Ministry of ICT and Youth Affairs was first piloted at the Kenyatta National Hospital and has been operational in Kenya for the last two years.

Mr Kilemi said that the platform was built with the goal of saving lives through ensuring blood is available when and where needed.

"Our main goal is to ensure health facilities deliver sufficient safe blood while improving tracking and reporting of utilisation countrywide."