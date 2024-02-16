Joseck Thuo

Lawyer spills beans on ex-Nakuru mayor Joseck Thuo’s Sh1 billion estate, contested Will

A newly elected mayor of Nakuru Joseck Thuo is assisted by council officials to put on the chain of office in this undated file photo. Thuo (inset) died in December 2021. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Thuo, who passed away in December 2021 at the age of 88, left behind a vast estate distributed among two wives and five children.
  • Lawyer reveals that it took him two years to list all the properties owned by the former Nakuru mayor.
  • Thuo’s driver, who the former mayor had allegedly entrusted with the document, claimed it had been interfered with.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Saving Tanui: Face-off over push to drop Sh40m corruption case

    Former Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Charles Tanui

  2. PREMIUM Rono’s rise, success and fall came in quick succession

    Henry Rono

  3. PREMIUM Puzzle of ‘forced’ Covid-19 jab and why Kitui clinical officer is in trouble

    Vaccination

  4. PREMIUM Lawyer spills beans on ex-Nakuru mayor Joseck Thuo’s Sh1 billion estate, contested Will

    Joseck Thuo

  5. PREMIUM Raila's hidden card in deal for top AU job

    Raila Odinga