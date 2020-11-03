Lawyer Paul Gicheru now in ICC custody

Advocate Paul Gicheru who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for allegedly interfering with witnesses.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

Lawyer Paul Gicheru, who surrendered to authorities of the Netherlands, arrived on Tuesday at the International Criminal Court’s detention centre.

Mr Gicheru is suspected of offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses of the international court.

He surrendered to the authorities on Monday, pursuant an ICC arrest warrant issued in 2015.

The international court said in a statement on Tuesday that he was transferred to the ICC custody after the completion of the necessary national arrest proceedings. 

“The suspect's first appearance before the Court is expected to take place shortly after his arrival.

During the first appearance, the Pre-Trial Chamber confirms the identity of the suspect, ensures that the suspect understands the charges, confirms that language in which the proceedings should be conducted, and sets a date to begin the confirmation of charges,” ICC said.

The surrender of the Kenyan lawyer to the ICC has opened a new window that could see Deputy President William Ruto’s case revived at the Hague-based court.

The advocate, who is accused of corruptly influencing witnesses who were to give evidence against DP Ruto at the ICC, could, if found guilty, provide fresh links between the DP and the 2007/08 post-election violence that caused the deaths of more than 1,200 people and displacement of hundreds of thousands.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Explainer: Why the US vote count is so slow

  2. Uhuru ban on political gatherings hits Luo-Kikuyu elders’ event

  3. Covid-19: Virus infections rise in schools triggers fears

  4. Covid law-breakers to face stiffer penalties

  5. Fact Check: Trump claims election rigged

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.