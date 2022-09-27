Lawyer Paul Gicheru died while waiting for ICC verdict

Lawyer Paul Gicheru, who was charged at the International Criminal Court with compromising witnesses that were to testify against President William Ruto, died without knowing his fate after the close of the trial in late June.

Trial judge Miatta Maria Samba said the chamber would deliberate on the proceedings and, within a reasonable period, pronounce its decision on either conviction or acquittal.

Mr Gicheru, on November 2, 2020, surrendered to the authorities of The Netherlands-based court pursuant to this arrest warrant for offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses of the Court.

Unsealed

The arrest warrant against Mr Gicheru and Philip Kipkoech Bett was issued under seal on March 10, 2015, and unsealed on September 10, 2015.

The court had issued arrest warrants for three Kenyans — Walter Barasa, Paul Gicheru and Phillip Bett — on charges of obstructing the course of justice.

The arrest warrant against Mr Gicheru was initially issued under seal on March 10, 2015, by trial chamber Judge Ekaterina Trendafilova.

After being surrendered to the ICC custody after the completion of necessary national proceedings, the Court said Mr Gicheru was released to Kenya on February 1, 2021, with specific conditions.

Last year in July, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber A confirmed the charges of offences against the administration of justice brought by the Prosecutor against Mr Gicheru and committed him to trial.

His trial officially kicked off on February 15, 2022, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges with the prosecution making its opening statements and presenting its eight witnesses.