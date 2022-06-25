Gicheru, ICC prosecution to pitch final arguments

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru and International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors will tomorrow (Monday) make their final arguments in a case involving bribery of witnesses that were to testify against Deputy President William Ruto over the 2007 post-election violence.

Both Mr Gicheru and the prosecution have already filed their closing written submissions running to 116 and 121 pages, respectively. Mr Gicheru has denied being Dr Ruto’s being or helping him to crumble the crimes against humanity case that was terminated in April 2016.

For its part, the Prosecution, in the submissions written by Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameen Khan, says Mr Gicheru was personally involved in corruptly influencing the eight witnesses, who are the subject of the confirmed charges facing him.

Corruptly influencing witnesses

"The evidence before the Chamber, considered and weighed in its totality, establishes beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Gicheru is guilty of the charges specifically of corruptly influencing witnesses through bribery, intimidation, or a combination of both as a direct perpetrator or as a co-perpetrator," says Ms Khan.

Tomorrow, both sides will appear before Trial Chamber III judge Maria Samba to make the closing statements and counter-arguments within one hour each and pave the way for a judgment date. Mr Gicheru will be represented by his defence lawyers Michael Karnavas and Suzana Tomanović, while the ICC Office of the Prosecutor will be represented by deputy prosecutors James Stewart and Anton Steynberg. Mr Gicheru will appear via a video link.