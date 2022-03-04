Gicheru ICC trial: Witness testifies about Ruto’s ‘common plan’

Paul Gicheru

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during the opening of his case at the ICC on February 15, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Witness says the plan was implemented by a group of persons to bribe witnesses to recant their evidence.
  • Lawyer Paul Gicheru has been charged with eight counts of offences against the administration of justice. 

A prosecution witness yesterday testified at the International Criminal Court about the ‘Common Plan’ that was allegedly executed by Deputy President William Ruto after the 2007 disputed presidential election.

