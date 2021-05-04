Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru at ICC
Lawyer Gicheru denies being part of bribery plot to scuttle Ruto’s ICC case

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Mr Gicheru says the prosecution headed by Fatou Bensouda is relying on unbelievable and discredited witnesses.
  • Mr Gicheru says Ms Bensouda has offered contradictory and inconsistent evidence from unreliable witnesses.

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru, who is accused of corruptly influencing prosecution witnesses in investigations into the 2007 post-election violence, has denied being part of an alleged well-oiled bribery machine that scuttled the case against Deputy President William Ruto. 

