Land records digitisation to go beyond 2022

The ministry has admitted it is running on borrowed time as it strives to clean and protect Kenyans’ land records.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Past fraudulent activities within the lands sector will cost Kenyans dearly, as they will push the digitisation of records by the Ministry of Lands beyond December 2022.

