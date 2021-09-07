African countries urged to digitise land records to boost revenue

Lands CS Farida Karoney

Lands CS Farida Karoney who says Kenya’s ongoing digitisation of land records will have the effect of opening up new tax avenues for the government.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Kenya is making a case for African countries to digitise land records as a key reform agenda that will not only solve disputes but also enhance the continent’s tax base and administration processes.

