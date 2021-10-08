Peterson Mutwiri
Pool

News

Prime

KWS linked to abductions, killings and poaching in Mt Kenya

By  Nicholas Komu

What you need to know:

  • The strongest link so far was the broad-daylight assassination of senior KWS Commander Bajil Kofa in Meru County on August 31.
  • The abduction of Nyeri businessman Gerald Guandaru has further fuelled claims that KWS is involved, given his past links to poaching.

The disappearance of two Kenya Wildlife Service rangers, the assassination of a senior warden and a trail of abductions in Mt Kenya have opened the lid on a poaching syndicate in the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.