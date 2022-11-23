Kusi festival: Nation Media Group partners with Council of Governors

Nation Media Group has partnered with the Council of Governors (CoG) for the upcoming annual Kusi Ideas Festival.

This year’s event will focus on climate change.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the CoG, Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said climate change is a major global issue that needs to be addressed.

“It is a good opportunity to localise and declassify discussions on COP27 and climate change, which we all know is a significant issue in our country. I think it is a good opportunity for leaders in various fields to coordinate and discuss the problem,” said Mr Gitagama. He urged Kenyans and people from across the globe to join in the discussions on climate change, promising to ensure strong ties and collaboration with the governors’ lobby.

“I confirm and promise you that we shall continue to collaborate, and we’ll provide coverage of your event next year as we celebrate 10 years of devolution,” said Mr Gitagama.

CoG chairperson Anne Waiguru said governors would partner with NMG during the Kusi Ideas Festival — which will be held on December 8 and 9 — and the upcoming devolution conference, which will mark 10 years since the inception of devolved governance.