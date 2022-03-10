Knowledge gap hindering kidney care in Kenya

Mercy Mwangangi

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi speaks at Kenyatta National Hospital during an event to mark World Kidney Day on March 10, 2022. 

Photo credit: Pool 

By  Jackline Macharia

What you need to know:

  • About five million people in Kenya have kidney diseases at either mild, moderate, severe or chronic stages.
  • The government is also working to establish a kidney diseases technical working group.

Lack of knowledge by the general public about kidney diseases has been identified as the biggest challenge to kidney care in the country.

