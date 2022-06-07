Kitale family: Have you seen our daughter Centrine Juma?

A Kitale family is agonising over the disappearance of their relative, who went missing from an Eldoret college a month ago.

The whereabouts of Centrine Juma, a first-year student at Kitale National Polytechnic in Trans Nzoia County are still unknown.

The family recounted her last moments, telling the Nation that her mobile phone was last tracked to Eldoret before it was switched off.

Her elder sister, Celestin Juma, said the case was reported to the Kitale Police Station about four weeks ago.

"It's now a month since she went missing and we are not sure if she is safe wherever she is. As a family, we are not speculating anything," said Celestine.

Speaking separately, her mother, Phyllis Juma, a resident of Kibagenge in Waitaluk ward, said that her daughter left their home on May 10 for school.

"She told us that she would go to the salon before proceeding to school. She had planned to register for her course ahead of the new academic calendar. She had even carried a few clothes because we had expected her back home, but it did not happen," she explained.

After two days, Ms Juma said she called her number but it was not answered.

"She sent me a message after one week, saying that she was safe and that she was pursuing art. She never replied to me about her whereabouts again. When her brother texted her, she told him that she is safe and doing modelling," the distraught mother said.

The 20-year-old’s mobile phone was tracked to Kapsoya, Eldoret, but the phone was switched off after two days.

Kitale National Polytechnic Principal John Otieno Akola said the sixth-born in a family of 10 joined the school as an artisan.

"The course lasts one year. She sat for her exams in July last year and has not come back to school. I think this is why the parents have been reluctant to come to the school," he said.

The principal also disclosed that he had spoken to her father and her department, which informed him that she had not come back for her certificate after completing her exams.

"But the truth of the matter is that this is a former student," said the principal, promising to provide more details on the matter later.

Reached for comment, Trans Nzoia County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Francis Kihara said his officers were investigating the matter.

"We are aware of this particular case and I can assure you that we are investigating the issue," Mr Kihara said.

Centrine’s case comes as Kenya has recorded cases of abduction that have led to deaths in most cases.