Jane Muthoni gets 30 years in jail for murder of Kiru Boys principal

The High Court in Nakuru has sentenced Jane Muthoni and her co-accused, Isaac Ng'ang'a alias Gikuyu, to 30 years in prison each for the brutal murder of former Kiru Boys principal Solomon Mbuthi.

While delivering the judgement, Justice Joel Ngugi said that the sentences will run from the date the two were arraigned in November 2016 for Muthoni and December the same year for Ng'ang'a.

The sentence came after their conviction on April 22 and mitigation hearing on May 18.

Read: Kiru Boys principal was drugged before murder

In his ruling, Justice Ngugi noted that the aggravating circumstances in which the murder was conducted by the accused persons called for a very stiff sentence to match the ruthlessness of the murder that had effect on the victim and the society.

He noted that the 30 years custodial sentence is the only suitable way of expressing society’s condemnation of the conduct of the accused persons and deter similar actions in future.

Former Kiru Boys Secondary Principal Solomon Mbuthi who was murdered between November 4 and 6, 2016. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Depraved, vengeful spouse

“The picture that emerges from the evidence is one of a depraved and vengeful spouse, not an accidental killer, who poorly responds spontaneously to immediate circumstances. Both of the accused persons had many opportunities to walk back from their plans but with each opportunity they chose the path of death,” noted Justice Ngugi.

The court further noted that Muthoni was so intent on having her husband killed to a point that she had arranged for several times to have him murdered.

In her mitigation, Muthoni had pleaded with the court for a non-custodial sentence after maintaining her innocence.

She pleaded with the court for leniency, claiming to be the sole breadwinner for her children who also needed her guidance.

Pall bearers carry the casket bearing the body of the slain Kiru Boys Principal Solomon Mbuthi during his burial in Ndaragwa Nyandarua County on November 26, 2016. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Her daughter, June Valentine Mbuthi, had also requested the court to forgive her mother, saying she did not believe that she was responsible for her father’s death.

But the prosecution urged the court to impose a maximum penalty on the suspects, whom it said had shown no remorse for their heinous actions.

“I am of the view that that a custodial sentence of 30 years for each of the two is appropriate sentence which shall run from the date they were arraigned,” ruled Justice Ngugi

After the judgement, the suspects’ lawyer, Francis Njanja, applied to be supplied with the copies of the ruling as he intends to challenge the sentence at the Court of Appeal.



