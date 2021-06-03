Jane Muthoni gets 30 years in jail for murder of Kiru Boys principal

Jane Muthoni

Jane Muthoni (right) and her co-accused Isaac Ng'ang'a who were found guilty of the murder of former Kiru Boys principal Solomon Mbuthi. The High Court on June 3, 2021 jailed the two for 30 years each.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

The High Court in Nakuru has sentenced Jane Muthoni and her co-accused, Isaac Ng'ang'a alias Gikuyu, to 30 years in prison each for the brutal murder of former Kiru Boys principal Solomon Mbuthi.

