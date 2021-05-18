Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Pardon my mother, murdered Kiru principal’s daughter tells court

Pain rose to meet with self-pity as she pleaded with the virtual court: “My father was my best friend and we were very close. His absence still hurts. We all want justice for my father. However, the absence of both parents hurts more and has affected me and my siblings.”

