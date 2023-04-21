Kiraitu Murungi, Samuel Ragwa, Mwaure Waihiga land State jobs

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has bagged a State job in President William Ruto’s latest round of parastatal appointments.

Mr Murungi was named chairperson of National Oil Corporation of Kenya board for a period of three years.

Mr Murungi, a veteran politician from Meru, lost his governor seat in the August 2022 election to Kawira Mwangaza. After the election, Mr Murungi’s Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) joined President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Mr Murungi is also a member of the Kenya Law Reform Commission (KLRC).

Former presidential candidate and leader of the Agano party David Mwaure Waihiga has been named chairperson Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund board for a period of three.

The President has also appointed former Tharaka Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa as the chairman of the National Cereals and Produce board for a period of three years.

Richard Cheruiyot has been appointed chairperson of the Export Processing Zones Authority, while Kimathi Mbogori Kigatiira is the new chairperson of the board of the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute.

Former Makueni deputy governor Adelina Mwau has been appointed chairperson of Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) board.