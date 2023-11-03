King Charles, Queen Camilla conclude Kenya visit
King Charles III and Queen Camilla left Kenya on Friday afternoon, bringing an end to their four-day state visit. They were seen off by President William Ruto at Moi International Airport as heavy rains pound the port city.
Before leaving, the king and queen had visited Fort Jesus aboard a tuk-tuk, a favourite mode of transportation at the coast.
Earlier on Friday, King Charles met interfaith leaders at Mombasa Memorial Cathedral and Mandhry Mosque in a closed-door meeting.
“The king was very happy with our reception. He pledged to support our youths in motivation classes...the target was sponsoring our youths,” said Sheikh Ali Said after the meeting.
Queen Camilla, on the other hand, met with victims of Sexual Gender Based Violence at Tononoka Social Hall.
The royals arrived late on Monday night and were received by Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, and British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan.
This was King Charles' first trip to Kenya since he ascended to the throne, succeeding his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year. Kenya is also first former colony and first Commonwealth nation that King Charles is visiting since his ascension to the throne.
The royals' tour centred on Nairobi and Mombasa cities, where they met with a wide range of people including artistes, conservationists and young businesspeople.
On the agenda of the visit was exploring how Kenya and the UK can boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change and promote youth opportunities and employment.